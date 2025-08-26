Sourdough bread to Punjabi lassi: Food brand Noice launches quick commerce lineup of 200 locally sourced products

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Food brand Noice has partnered with over 40 local foodmakers across India to launch a range of artisanal food and beverages, a lineup that spans 200 products, ranging from brioche to banana chips, delivered within minutes.

The curated portfolio covers 13 categories, from everyday staples to indulgent treats, said a company release, adding that all products are made with zero palm oil, no artificial colours and are mostly preservative free.

"Noice, a premium food brand dedicated to reviving homestyle authentic recipes through small-batch craftsmanship and high-quality ingredients, has partnered with over 40 local foodmakers across India to launch a diverse range of artisanal food and beverages," it said.

The company is eyeing premium urban customers who value authentically prepared, ingredient-first beverages and bites, it added.

Noice’s products are now available on Instamart across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, it informed.

The portfolio spans a wide range of categories, including freshly baked breads,10 varieties of bakery style biscuits and tea cakes, home-style dairy items, juices and sodas and traditional snacks. Fresh malai paneer, bakery butter cookies, natural coconut water, homestyle spicy potato and banana chips and fresh kaju katli are in the list of top-selling items.

"Viral favorites include crustless sliced bread, caramelised brioche, chocolate ganache cookies, fresh lime soda, Punjabi lassi, fresh rasgullas, French chocolate rochers, and Kashmir Valley honey," the release said.

“For today’s discerning consumers, food is memory, the taste of home, the comfort of time-honored recipes, and the joy of high-quality ingredients,” it said.

Now, more than ever, people are seeking products that reconnect them to tradition and authenticity, it said. With a vision to deliver homestyle beverages and snacks within minutes, the brand brings to life flavours often lost in mass-produced options, the company said.

The company's belief, rooted in taste-first philosophy, means every product is crafted in small batches with care "so one can truly taste the difference".

Noice said it has distinguished itself by offering products that are significantly fresher than what’s typically available, staying true to its commitment to high quality.

The company said it is also the only brand on quick commerce platforms to provide freshly prepared, preservative-free sweets, making it the natural choice for the festive season.

Noice AVP Royan Mody noted that while packaged food space is crowded, truly fresh, authentic, premium snacking options in India remain rare.

"With Noice, we set out to create products that not only bring back forgotten Indian favorites but also introduce modern options for the next generation of consumers. We use honest ingredients, authentic recipes, and no shortcuts - just real food, made the way it should be," Mody said.

Each product is made by over 40 local, homegrown entrepreneurs across India who share the company's belief in authenticity and high-quality ingredients, Mody said.

Noice is, quite simply, food made with love, he said.

The brand is also reviving authentic heritage Indian snacks from across the country, including favourites like nipattu, karam gavvalu, achappam, nannari soda, Gujarati gathiya, and jeera masala soda, snacks that have nearly disappeared from shelves.

Noice partners with local entrepreneurs from cities such as Calicut, Mangalore, Sonipat and Karur who craft small-batch, high-quality snacks using traditional methods.

DGZ Internet Private, one such partner from Calicut, Kerala, which makes traditional snacks using age-old heirloom recipes, said, “Achappam (rose cookies) from Kerala lost major shelf space in the Indian market due to its shorter shelf life and delicate nature, which made it prone to breakage." Noice has helped bridge this gap and bring the regional delicacy back not just to local markets, but to consumers nationwide, DGZ Internet said.

For its chocolates, cookies, and cakes range, Noice has partnered with manufacturers who have state-of-the-art production facilities meant for European and US exports, bringing the high quality of chocolates and bakes to the Indian consumer.

Noice said provenance-led products like Lonavala chikki, Himalayan farm honey, and Mexican tortilla chips reflect the brand’s dedication to purity and authenticity.

"At the same time, it celebrates India's rich snacking heritage with offerings such as banana, tapioca, jackfruit, and classic namkeens, including mathri, aloo bhujia, moong dal mixture, and badam chikki," the release said.