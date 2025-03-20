South Africa expecting to cross pre-Covid levels of Indian tourist arrivals in 2025

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) South Africa is expecting to achieve pre-Covid levels in terms of number of Indian tourist arrivals by welcoming over 99,000 visitors from India this year with a focus on MICE and leisure segment, said Gcobani Mancotywa, South African Tourism Regional General Manager for Asia, Australia, and Middle East.

"We hosted 79,000 Indian tourists in South Africa in 2023, however, due to visa challenges the number came down to 75,541 in 2024. As we have resolved the visa issues through 'Trusted Tour Operators Scheme', we are optimistic and are hoping to achieve our pre-Covid number in this calendar year," Mancotywa told PTI in a telephonic conversation.

Under the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme, tourists can apply for visas through accredited tour operators, he said, adding that the number of documents needed has also been reduced making the process easy and seamless.

South Africa's new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system and the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) are set to significantly enhance visa processing for Indian tourists, he said.

Additionally, he said, discussions are progressing on establishing direct flight routes between the two nations, a move expected to further boost visitor numbers.

"Travel convenience is a key factor in destination preference, and we are actively working with stakeholders to improve connectivity and simplify entry requirements for Indian travellers," Mancotywa added.

In 2024, he said, 63 per cent of the tourists visiting South Africa from India were from Mumbai, 22 per cent from New Delhi, 3.2 per cent from Bangalore and 3.1 per cent from Chennai.

Currently, in terms of segment, South Africa is witnessing 29 per cent of travellers from India for business, about 28 per cent for leisure, 18 per cent for visiting friends and relatives, he added.

Mancotywa is in India leading a delegation at the 21st edition of South African Tourism's Annual India Roadshow in New Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

"India has always been a high-priority market for South African Tourism, with strong demand from family travellers, adventure seekers, and luxury tourists. While family travel remains a steady segment, we are now witnessing a significant rise in travellers above the age of 40 exploring South Africa. At the same time, the younger demographic presents a promising opportunity, and tapping into this segment will be a key focus for us moving forward," Mancotywa added. PTI SM HVA