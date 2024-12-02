South Africa seeks investments from India

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Huge investment opportunities are there for Indian businesses in South Africa, the country's High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal said on Monday.

He also asked the South African companies to look at India as it is the "best" place in the world for investments.

"Africa is the best place at the moment, It is rising and the gateway into the African continent is South Africa. I invite all business, please come to South Africa," he said at a business conclave, organised by industry chamber Ficci here.

About 40-member South African business delegation is in the country.

Speaking at the function, Head of Invest South Africa Yunus Hoosen said investment opportunities are there in sectors such as renewable energy, mining, and manufacturing.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 19.3 billion in 2023-24. PTI RR TRB