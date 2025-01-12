South Eastern Coalfields launches post-retirement benefit cell

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), has launched a dedicated post-retirement benefit cell, to ensure the welfare and convenience of its retired employees.

The cell, acting as a single window, consolidates various post-retirement services under one roof, streamlining the process for retired employees, a coal ministry statement said.

Previously, retirees were required to liaise with multiple departments such as personnel, finance and medical to address matters related to pensions, provident funds, medical facilities, and other benefits.

This fragmented approach often resulted in delays, miscommunication, and undue stress for the retirees, The newly launched cell resolves these issues by offering a centralised platform where retired employees can access all their post-retirement benefits and services seamlessly.

With officers from key departments -- including personnel, finance and medical, stationed in the cell, retirees are assured of quick and efficient resolution of their concerns.

"The launch of the...cell reflects our unwavering dedication to the welfare of our retired workforce. It's a step towards acknowledging their invaluable contributions and ensuring a hassle-free post-retirement experience," SECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prem Sagar Mishra said. PTI SID DRR