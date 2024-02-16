South Indian Bank bags Best Technology Bank of the Year award

Kochi, Feb 16 (PTI) The South Indian Bank has recently bagged the prestigious title of 'Best Technology Bank of the Year' award at the 19th IBA Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo and Citations.

In a release yesterday, the bank said it emerged victorious in three categories, secured the runner-up position in one, and received special mentions in two others.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo and Citations has been an annual event since its inception in 2005. It recognises organisations that have brought in transformational changes in their businesses by adopting modern digital solutions.

In the release, the bank said it won the Best Technology Bank of the Year, the Best Tech Talent and Organisation and the Best IT Risk and Management awards.

It also said that the bank was the runner up in the Best Financial Inclusion category while it got special mention in the Best Digital Sales, Payment, and Engagement and the Best Fintech and DPI Adoption categories.

Speaking about the achievement, P R Seshadri, the MD and CEO of South Indian Bank said the consistent recognition at the IBA Banking Technology Conference, Expo and Citations was a testament to their efforts towards digitisation of their banking operations.

The awards were presented during a ceremony held in Mumbai. PTI RRT RRT SDP ANE