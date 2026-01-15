South Indian Bank Q3 profit rises 9 pc to Rs 374 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Private sector lender South India Bank on Thursday reported a 9.3 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 374 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The Kerala-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 342 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased to Rs 3,003 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,780 crore in the year-ago period, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also rose to Rs 2,518 crore from Rs 2,379 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's operating profit improved to Rs 584 crore from Rs 529 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.67 per cent of gross loans by the end of December 2025 from 4.30 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans fell to 0.45 per cent compared to 1.25 per cent in FY25.

Its capital adequacy ratio moderated to 17.84 per cent from 18 per cent at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

During the three quarters, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,048 crore against Rs 961 crore.

The total income also increased to Rs 8,910 crore from Rs 8,281 crore in the first nine months of the last financial year.