South Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 19% to Rs 342 crore

New Delhi: South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 19 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 342 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Kerala-based bank had a net profit of Rs 288 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 2,946 crore during the March quarter of 2024-25, from Rs 2,621 crore in the March quarter of FY'24.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal year, South Indian Bank reported a 22 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,303 crore. In FY'24, the net profit was Rs 1,070 crore.

The Board of Directors of the Bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each (40 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Shares of South Indian Bank were trading at Rs 27.68, up 3.48 per cent over previous close on BSE.