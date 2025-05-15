South Indian Bank shares jump nearly 4% after Q4 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of South Indian Bank on Thursday climbed nearly 4 per cent after the firm reported a 19 per cent growth in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The stock rallied 3.81 per cent to settle at Rs 27.77 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.18 per cent to Rs 27.87.

On the NSE, shares of the firm surged 3.92 per cent to Rs 27.80.

South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 19 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 342 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Kerala-based bank had a net profit of Rs 288 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 2,946 crore during the March quarter of 2024-25, from Rs 2,621 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, South Indian Bank reported a 22 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 1,303 crore. In FY24, the net profit was Rs 1,070 crore.