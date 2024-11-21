South Korean delegation meets Nayab Singh Saini

Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met with a South Korean delegation led by Jung Won Joo, Chairman of Korea Herald, Daewoo Corporation, and the Korea Housing Builders Association.

During the interactive session, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to support the growth of Korean businesses in Haryana.

He assured that the government would assist in identifying suitable land in areas adjacent to the National Capital Region to facilitate this growth, he added.

Minister of Foreign Cooperation Department Rao Narbir Singh and Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma were also present on this occasion.

According to an official statement, Saini highlighted that Haryana has identified key sectors for cooperation, including automotive, textiles, food processing, and real estate.

He extended a warm invitation to South Korean partners to engage in the City-to-City project, emphasizing that the exchange of best practices through such collaboration would be mutually beneficial.

He said that there are many similarities in the cultures of India and South Korea. Culturally and spiritually both the countries are connected to each other. "South Korea and Haryana are made for each other," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to giving Haryana a new international identity, in partnership with the Department of Foreign Cooperation of Haryana.

He shared that every year, the International Gita Mahotsav is celebrated in Haryana, with one country serving as the partner nation. This year, Tanzania has been chosen as the partner country.

The Chief Minister extended a special invitation to the Korean delegation, expressing a desire for South Korea to be the partner country at the next International Gita Mahotsav.

Jung also congratulated the Chief Minister on the formation of the government in Haryana for the third consecutive term.

The Korean delegation includes 21 regional heads, who collectively hold around 30 per cent of the market share in Korea's housing industry. He shared that his association is currently developing the Star Lake City Project in Vietnam and expressed a keen interest in bringing this project to Haryana.

Additionally, Jung informed that 70 delegates from 22 companies would be attending the Haryana-Korea Business Connect event, which promises to further strengthen the business ties between the two regions. PTI SUN DRR