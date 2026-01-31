South Korean delegation meets Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) A South Korean delegation met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Saturday and held a detailed discussion on cooperation in smart farming and advanced agricultural machinery and biotechnology.

The South Korean delegation was visiting following Mann's recent visit to that country.

Mann emphasised that South Korea's vertical farming models and expertise in automation, seed technology and small agricultural machinery can play a decisive role in making farming a profitable and future-ready profession in the state, according to an official statement.

Mann stated, "Today in Chandigarh, a meeting was held with a delegation from the Republic of Korea. Comprehensive discussions were held on smart farming, agricultural machinery, and biotechnology.” The primary goal is to enhance mutual cooperation between Punjab and South Korea to make agriculture a profitable enterprise.

The delegation also appreciated Punjab's rich heritage and the conducive working environment.

Additionally, the Korean delegation was warmly invited to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15.

Emphasising the need for technological intervention, the CM said, "Punjab is keen to attract investment from South Korea in the small agriculture machinery sector, as South Korea has vast experience and proven expertise in this field." He pointed out that vertical farming and efficient mechanisation had emerged in South Korea precisely because of small landholdings, making its experience highly relevant for Punjab.

Highlighting Punjab's eagerness to adopt global best practices, Mann said, "South Korea has already demonstrated its strength and innovation in the agriculture business, and Punjab wants to benefit from these technological advancements." Recalling their visit to Pang-yo Techno Valley, often referred to as the Silicon Valley, he said, "We are keen on collaboration in automation of agri farm machinery, adoption of smart apparatus, biotechnology and seed technology, smart combine harvesters, transplanters, seeds and allied sectors." Batting for bilateral cooperation, the CM said, "It is a matter of great honour for Punjab to host a delegation from such a vibrant and technologically advanced country." He extended a formal invitation to the South Korean delegation to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit scheduled to be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15, saying, "This summit will provide an ideal platform to take our cooperation forward in a structured and mutually beneficial manner." Meanwhile, the visiting South Korean delegation expressed keen interest in collaborating with Punjab, signalling the possibility of concrete partnerships in the near future.

Mann visited South Korea on December 8 and 9 last year, as part of his efforts to position Punjab as a serious, forward-looking destination for global investment.