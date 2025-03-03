South Korean ECDS Group keen to invest in MP, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that South Korean ECDS Group is interested in investing in various fields, including medical equipment and renewable energy, in view of the better industrial environment created in the state.

The chief minister on Monday interacted with investors and researchers of ECDS Group of South Korea.

In a discussion with the chief minister, the delegation informed that the group is taking initiatives towards setting up a unit focused on research and manufacturing in the Medical Device Park of Ujjain, an official said.

There is a plan to manufacture kits in this unit to identify the symptoms of cancer through urine tests.

This will help in identifying cancer in the early stages and starting immediate treatment, he said.

The group is also interested in investing in the field of aviation semiconductors etc. in the state.

Along with this, the group also showed interest in sharing technology and expertise for skill upgradation, the official added.

Senior representatives of the ECDS group along with top state officials including the Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Kumar Singh were present on the occasion, the official added.