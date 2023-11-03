South Western Railway earns gross revenue of Rs 4288.27 crore during April to October 2023

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) South Western Railway (SWR) on Friday said it has earned a gross revenue of Rs 4,288.27 crore during April to October 2023, up 10.44 per cent more than the corresponding period of last year (Rs 3,882.93 crore).

SWR said in a statement that its originating passenger revenue during the six-month period was Rs 1,801.68 crore, an increase of 15.20 per cent over the Rs 1,563.97 crore posted in the April to October 2022 period “SWR has earned originating freight revenue of Rs 2,741.40 crore with an increase of 11.66 per cent by loading of 27.49 MT of freight during April to October 2023 as compared to Rs 2,455.14 crore of the corresponding period of last year,” it added.

The growth in freight has been possible due to the extensive marketing initiatives by the business development units of divisions and the immense effort put in by operations and maintenance staff in enabling timely supply of wagons by enhancing asset reliability, SWR said.

The doubling and electrification of SWR routes have also contributed to reduced transit time of goods trains, enhanced mobility and reliability, it said. PTI AMP RS ANE