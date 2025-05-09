Southern Petrochemicals clocks Q4 standalone PAT at Rs 13.09 cr

Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) reported a standalone profit of Rs 13.09 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The city-based agri-nutrient and fertiliser company had registered a standalone net loss of Rs 29.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the standalone net profit rose to Rs 130.84 crore, up from Rs 87.91 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Standalone total income during the quarter under review surged to Rs 759.44 crore, compared to Rs 132.46 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, total income jumped to Rs 3,100.25 crore, as against Rs 1,962.15 crore in the previous fiscal.

In a statement, the company’s Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said, "Our performance in the last quarter and full year of FY25 has been strong both in terms of top line and profitability. It reflects our focus on disciplined execution, cost efficiency in raw material sourcing—particularly the shift to natural gas—and sustained market leadership." "We will continue to drive growth, focusing on our ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) goals and delivering long-term value. I thank the government for its future-oriented policies and initiatives like ‘One Bharat-One Fertiliser’, which are helping us meet the needs of Indian farmers through more scientific and sustainable products," he added.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on May 8, recommended a dividend of 20 per cent (Rs 2 per share) on the company’s equity capital, up from 15 per cent declared in the previous financial year.

During the last fiscal, the fertiliser industry recorded its highest-ever sales, reaching 655.94 lakh tonnes—marking a 9.2 per cent increase over the previous year.

The sector also witnessed notable technological advancements. In line with the Government of India’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, a nationwide campaign is underway to promote the use of nano fertilisers.

Looking ahead, fertiliser consumption is expected to grow by 2–3 per cent due to an above-normal monsoon.

"Besides adequate reservoir levels, the increase in fertiliser demand will be supported by the upward revision in Minimum Support Prices for major Kharif and Rabi crops," the company said. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH