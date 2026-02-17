Ashwini Vaishnaw India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi (PTI): Sovereign AI models have been made available at the AI Impact Summit and the government is planning huge infrastructure to make them available widely for everyone, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI, the minister said sovereign models have withstood all parameters at par with global big AI models.

"Sovereign models have been launched here. You can go and see and see how they stand on the global parameters. In the coming time, AI mission 2.0, there will be a need to prepare a large infrastructure for sovereign models. This will bring India's availability to a new level," Vaishnaw said.

Twelve (12) organisations and consortia, including startups, industry players and academic institutions, including Sarvam AI, Soket AI, Gnani AI, Gan AI, Avatar AI, IIT Bombay Consortium (BharatGen), GenLoop, Zentieq, Intellihealth, Shodh AI, Fractal Analytics Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Maker's Lab, have been selected for developing large and small language models based on Indian datasets.

Large AI models have been commercially rolled out by global players like ChatGPT of OpenAI, Google's Gemini, etc.

The minister said investors are also bullish on India and have finalised investment of over Rs 20,000 crore, which will materialise over the next 1-2 years.

On people complaining about long queues and other logistics issue, the minister said there has been a huge response to the summit and registrations crossed 3 lakh already.

"There is a very strong response. More than 3 lakh people have registered. All sessions are overflowing. There is a response about AI Summit among all the people. There is a lot of excitement," Vaishnaw added.