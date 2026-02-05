Soybean processors oppose GM meal imports, say domestic supply adequate

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has urged Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to reject demands by the poultry industry to import genetically modified (GM) soybean meal, arguing that domestic availability is sufficient and such imports would hurt millions of farmers.

In a representation to the minister, SOPA said the poultry sector's demand for GM soybean meal imports on the grounds of high domestic prices ignores market realities and threatens the country's agricultural sector.

"We strongly urge the Government to reject this request. Permitting imports when domestic supply is adequate would be detrimental to millions of farmers and the long-term fundamentals of our agriculture sector," the association said.

SOPA said soybean meal prices are market-driven and not controlled by processors, with raw material costs accounting for 96 per cent of production expenses. The cost of soybean meal is linked to the price of raw soybean and international soybean oil prices, it said.

As of January 31, plant delivery soybean prices stood at Rs 54,900 per tonne, with processing costs at Rs 2,000 per tonne. After accounting for soybean oil realisation at Rs 1,31,000 per tonne, the resulting meal cost came to Rs 43,872 per tonne, based on 82 per cent recovery.

Soybean prices at the Indore market rose to Rs 56,900 per tonne on January 31 from Rs 46,000 per tonne on April 17, 2025. Ex-factory crude soybean oil prices increased to Rs 1,31,000 per tonne from Rs 1,21,000 per tonne, while soybean meal rates rose to Rs 43,872 per tonne from Rs 32,713 per tonne during the same period.

"The industry is not responsible for the current price escalation; it is purely a function of raw material costs," SOPA said.

The association said India's supply position for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September) is comfortable, with projected carryover stocks of around 3 lakh tonnes even after meeting domestic demand and exports.

SOPA estimated total supply at 117.02 lakh tonnes for 2025-26, comprising 8 lakh tonnes carryover, 105.36 lakh tonnes production, and 7 lakh tonnes imports. Total disposal is projected at 114 lakh tonnes, including 12 lakh tonnes for exports and seeds, and 97 lakh tonnes for crushing.

"There is clearly no physical shortage of the commodity in India; the issue is strictly regarding price, which is temporary and cyclical," it said.

SOPA warned that allowing imports would create dependency risks similar to those in the edible oil sector, resulting in foreign exchange outflows running into billions of dollars and worsening the trade deficit.

"In an economy where 50 per cent of the population depends on agriculture, allowing imports of a commodity that is locally abundant is anti-farmer," the association said, adding that such a move would discourage farmers from growing soybeans.

The processors' body said the import request was motivated by short-term profit considerations while ignoring the fundamental damage it would cause to the agricultural sector. PTI LUX MR