Space start-up Digantara raises USD 50 million, eyes global expansion

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Space start-up Digantara Industries on Tuesday announced raising USD 50 million in a funding round which will be used for expansion of business beyond India and the US, and building new manufacturing facilities for satellites.

The Bengaluru-based company specialises in space surveillance and intelligence, and works closely with the defence sectors in India and the US to monitor space debris and track missiles.

The Series B fundraising saw a mix of new strategic and financial investors such as 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investment Co Japan, and Ronnie Screwvala with continued participation from existing investors, Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital.

"This capital accelerates our path to operational readiness, expand into the US and Europe, and drive new programs in missile warning, tracking, and space-based interceptors to deliver real deterrence and multidomain superiority," Anirudh Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Digantara, said.

The company aims to deploy this fresh capital into global expansion beyond India and the US, into new manufacturing facilities for optical systems, satellite production and towards doubling its research and development teams globally over the coming year.

"Space is no longer a frontier, it is the new high ground for national security. Adversaries of the future will seek asymmetric advantage where sensing, automation, and latency matter most," Sharma said.

With operations across India, Singapore, and the United States, and an expansion to Europe by mid-2026, Digantara is leveraging its global presence to provide strategic capabilities for multidomain awareness autonomy.

The company is establishing a new standard in sovereign space intelligence and redefining how nations manage, protect, and defend assets across domains and this is evidenced by large orders and mission contracts being placed by leading defence and commercial intelligence customers, a statement said.

Digantara operates 'SCOT', a commercial space-surveillance satellite launched in January 2025, and plans to put in place a constellation of 15 such satellites in 2026-27. It also plans to launch two Albatross satellites for early missile warnings.