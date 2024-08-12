Space tech revolutionising Indian fisheries, says govt ahead of National Space Day

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) In a bid to highlight the transformative impact of space technologies on the Indian marine fisheries sector, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organising seminars and demonstrations across coastal states and Union territories.

The initiative comes ahead of National Space Day, commemorated on August 23.

Space technologies are already playing a crucial role in enhancing fisheries management and development, the ministry said in a statement.

Space technologies like Satellite Remote Sensing utilise Oceansat and INSAT systems to identify potential fishing grounds and monitor ocean health.

Earth Observations technology employs INSAT, Oceansat, and SAR satellites to track ocean currents, waves, and extreme weather for optimised fishing operations.

Satellite Communication enables real-time data exchange between vessels, shore stations and research institutions.

Data analytics and artificial intelligence are helping predict fish distributions and optimising fisheries management.

The ministry highlighted that these advanced systems enhance efficiency and safety at sea, detect illegal activities, support aqua mapping, and provide disaster warnings.

To further bolster technological advancements, the government has approved a national rollout plan under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

This ambitious project aims to install 1,00,000 transponders on marine fishing vessels across 9 coastal states and 4 union territories with an outlay of Rs 364 crore.

India's extensive coastline of 8,118 km, a vast Exclusive Economic Zone covering 2.02 million sq km, and abundant inland water resources underscore the significance of these technological interventions in sustaining and developing the country's rich fisheries ecosystem. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL