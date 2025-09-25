Spanish firm Submer plans manufacturing hub in India for Asia market

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Spanish technology firm Submer on Thursday said it views India as a high-growth market and announced plans to position the country as a central hub for manufacturing to serve the wider Asian region.

Building on India's growing strengths in digital infrastructure, the company aims to develop a robust and sustainable data centre ecosystem in the country.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Submer specialises in sustainable, high-performance data centre solutions powered by advanced liquid cooling technology. Its offerings support AI, high-performance computing, hyperscale, enterprise, edge, and emerging workloads.

"It (India) is the powerhouse of the next generation of data centres and AI. We see India as the biggest growth market globally, and that's the reason we've chosen to be in India.

"We're going to see multiple crores of investment in the region and we're going to bring our ecosystem partners into the country as well, to be part of that. So it's a multiple phased investment," Submer India President Dev Tyagi told PTI.

The company intends to set up a manufacturing facility in India, which will serve both as a production base and as an export hub for Submer's cooling systems across Asia.

It also plans to forge strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) to integrate its liquid cooling technology into compute infrastructure.

As part of its expansion, Submer will roll out skill development programmes designed to create more than 5,000 mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) jobs over the next few years.

The company is working with local skilling agencies and state governments to introduce specialised training initiatives, which are expected to commence within 6-12 months.

Tyagi further revealed that Submer is engaged in discussions with the Indian government on collaboration in semiconductor development and efficient deployment.

"We walked away from a meeting this morning (Thursday) with the government where we're in dialogue around the (development of semiconductors in an efficient manner)..." he said.

Looking ahead, Submer plans to establish customer experience centres, build R&D capabilities, and expand its software engineering workforce in the country.

"We do believe that India is going to be the largest market and therefore it's the perfect fit for us as we expand our business... This will be the centre point for all of our Asia operations," Tyagi noted. PTI ANK TRB