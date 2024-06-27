Sparsh CCTV to invest Rs 300 crore to increase production capacity

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Sparsh CCTV on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 300 crore in the next five years to enhance capacity for tapping new opportunities emerging from the government’s push to use 'Made in India' surveillance equipment.

The investment will allow the leading manufacturer of electronic security equipment to scale up operations at its Kashipur facility.

"Sparsh CCTV's existing capacity is 2.5 million units per year. Post this investment and the Kashipur facility, the production capacity will be 1 million units per month," Sparsh CCTV Managing Director Sanjeev Sehgal said in a statement.

He said the company will set up an anchor unit in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster 2.0 in Kashipur, Uttarakhand with a production capacity of one million per month.

"In Haridwar last year, we had opened up a new manufacturing facility upgrading our production capacity to 2.5 million units per year from 1 million units previously," Sehgal said. PTI PRS DR