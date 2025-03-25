Speaking Tiger acquires children's book imprint Tota Books

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Publishing house Speaking Tiger on Sunday announced the acquisition of Tota Books, the children's book imprint of Full Circle Publishing.

Tota Books, which will now be part of Speaking Tiger Books children's list, was set up by Full Circle Publishing in 2014.

"We are delighted to announce that Tota Books is now moving on to the next part of its journey with none other than Ravi Singh, publisher and co-founder of Speaking Tiger, one of the finest independent publishers today, and Sudeshna Shome Ghosh, executive publisher and head of children’s books at Speaking Tiger.

"Upwards and onwards, taking India’s children’s book publishing to greater heights," Priyanka Malhotra, director and publisher of Full Circle Publishing, said in a statement.

Speaking Tiger, which was also founded in 2014 and released its first books in February 2015, has a diverse range of over 750 titles across genres, including a vibrant children’s list under its 'Talking Cub' imprint -- established in 2017.

The entire list of Tota Books will now be available from Speaking Tiger, where Tota Books will be a separate imprint exclusively for illustrated children’s books.

"My colleagues and I have admired the wonderfully diverse and distinctive list that Priyanka has built over just a decade — working with some of India’s finest writers and illustrators for children — and are thrilled to be the happy inheritors of its riches," he added.

The publishing house will release four new books, including "A Dog Named Bob and A Cat Named Kit" by Namita Gokhale and "Saaz's Search" by Mamta Nainy, under the imprint, starting next month.