Special court sends SKS Ispat and Power Ltd director to 3 years imprisonment in coal block scam case

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A special CBI court has convicted SKS Ispat & Power Ltd, its director Deepak Gupta and others in connection with alleged cheating in coal block allocation in Madhya Pradesh, making it the 20th conviction in the coal block scam cases, officials said Tuesday.

In its order announced on Monday, the special court sentenced Gupta to three years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, and authorised signatories Satya Narain Dwivedi to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 20,000 and Amrit Singh to one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000.

SKS Ispat and Power Ltd has been slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh by the court.

The CBI had registered the case on August 4, 2014 against the accused on allegations that the company's director and authorised signatories had made false and misleading claims in the application and feedback forms regarding the financial net worth, production capacity, land in possession of the company and environmental clearances, to get the Rawanwara North Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh.

"After investigation, CBI filed charge sheet on August 31, 2016 against accused SKS Ispat Ltd. (now M/s SKS Ispat & Power Ltd.) through its director Deepak Gupta, Satya Narain Dwivedi, and Amrit Singh. The court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced these accused," CBI's spokesperson said in a statement. PTI ABS ZMN