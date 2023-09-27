Special doodle as Google turns 25, search giant recalls humble origin in rented garage

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Google turned 25 on Wednesday and marked the silver jubilee occasion with a special doodle that depicted the journey of the company from its humble origin in a rented garage in the US to becoming a global search giant.

The 25th anniversary doodle also visually portrayed the evolution of the software bellwether's logo over these years.

The firm is recognised around the world for its vibrant logo that embrace colours and simplicity.

On Wednesday, visitors to Google's homepage were welcomed with a dynamically changing logo with one of these being 'G25GLE', the numerals 25 being interlooped in a way that it formed the two 'Os' in the company's name. On a note shared on its website on Wednesday, the search giant said," Today’s Doodle celebrates Google’s 25th year. And while here at Google we're oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let's take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago...".

By fate or luck, doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in Stanford University's computer science programme in the late '90s. They quickly learned they shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place, it said.

"The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine. As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google's first office — a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born," the firm said in the note.

"Much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today's Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Billions of people from all over the globe use Google to search, connect, work, play, and SO much more! Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can't wait to see where the future takes us, together," it added.

Google is headquartered in Mountain View, California in the US.

The corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc, is called 'Googleplex'. PTI KND CK