New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Future Generali India Insurance on Friday said specially-abled persons (Persons with Disabilities or PwD) to account for nearly one per cent of its total workforce of 4,000 employees by December 2024.

The general insurance company -- which was among the first in the industry to expand the definition of family across all its retail health products to encompass LGBTQIA+ community members, including live-in partners -- is also looking to onboard more people from the community to create a diverse workforce within the organisation, a statement said.

Anup Rau, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance, said that specially-abled persons currently account for close to 0.6-0.7 per cent of its total workforce, and the numbers have been on a steady rise, backed by the company’s firm intent and policies to drive inclusion.

"From around seven employees at the end of December 2022, we now have on board 27 specially-abled persons across various functions, and we are hoping to close this calendar year at around 40 employees. As an organisation, which has DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) embedded deep in its DNA, we have believed in walking the talk," Rau said at the Pride Month 2024 celebrations organised by FGII at the Royal Opera House recently.

As per Census 2011, PwD account for close to 2.21 per cent (2.68 crore) of the country’s total population of around 121 crore.

Only a little over one-third (36 per cent) of the total disabled persons are currently employed across India.

Of them, nearly 47 per cent are male, while only 23 per cent are female, according to the data put out by the Office of the Chief of Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

Interestingly, only seven out of the NIFTY 50 companies employed over one per cent PwD on their rolls during FY23, with four out of them being in the public sector space.

It is to be noted that though there is no clear mandate for private companies, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, states that all public sector companies are required to reserve 4 per cent of all jobs for disabled people.

Inclusion, Rau said, is not about 'tolerance' but about 'appreciating and celebrating' the unique skill sets that people from such diverse backgrounds can bring on board.

The company's hiring processes, including application forms, job descriptions, and career website, have been designed to reflect its commitment to being an equal-opportunity employer to tap into such a diverse talent pool.

Besides PwD, the company has also been taking several steps to reinforce its stance as a strong ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, who account for nearly 10 per cent of the country's total population.

There is a need to foster an environment where every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, has equal access to opportunities in education, employment and healthcare, it stated.

FGII has been bringing about change from within by relooking at its hiring policies, addressing unconscious bias and conducting numerous awareness sessions throughout the year towards sensitising employees and other stakeholders.

Besides, it has also partnered with Humsafar Trust to provide education and skill-building support to LGBTQIA+ individuals in Mumbai to enhance their employability.

The company -- which has been celebrating Pride Month for the past two years by organising a series of events, workshops and PRIDE parade at its offices across India -- moved beyond its workplace this year and tied up with the renowned theatre group Tamaasha for the exclusive screening of 'Be-loved' – a play on and by the people from the community to reach a larger audience for education and sensitisation, Rau added. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL