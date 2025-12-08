Specialty Surgical Oncology secures USD 2.8 mn funding from Everhope Oncology platform

Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Specialty Surgical Oncology Hospital (SSO) on Monday said it has secured USD 2.8 million (about Rs 25 crore) in funding from the Everhope Oncology platform, founded and backed by Narayana Health, W Health Ventures and 2070 Health.

"This partnership marks a defining moment for our team. It enables us to launch three new centres in Mumbai and invest deeply in clinical talent, advanced infrastructure and robust systems, so we can consistently deliver care at the highest possible standard," SSO founder Sanket Mehta said in a statement.

SSO will expand its presence across Western India, including Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and major cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat. PTI SM SHW