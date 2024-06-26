Spectrum auctions sold 141.4 MHz radiowaves worth Rs 11,340.78 crore; Bharti Airtel emerges top buyer

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) India's spectrum auctions sold 141.4 MHz radiowaves worth Rs 11,340.78 crore, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the top buyer with airwaves worth Rs 6,856.76 crore.

Reliance Jio bagged spectrum worth Rs 973.62 crore, while VIL (Vodafone Idea Ltd) bid for spectrum valued at about Rs 3,510.4 crore, according to an official statement.

