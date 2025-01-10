Speedy Multimodes renews partnership with Central Warehousing Corporation for 6 years

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Multi-modal logistics operator Allcargo Terminals subsidiary Speedy Multimodes has renewed partnership with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) Mundra for six years to ensure continued services at its container freight station (CFS).

As one of two strategically located facilities operated by Allcargo Terminals in Mundra, the CFS is well-equipped to provide flexible solutions and the required capacity to meet the rapidly growing export-import trade demands at this key port, Allcargo Terminals said.

"The renewal of contract with Central Warehousing Corporation ensures that our customers will continue to avail our comprehensive services at our Mundra CFS. In line with the Indian Maritime Vision 2030 which aims to build India's leadership in the global maritime trade, we will continue to offer an effective gateway into India's hinterland to meet the emerging demand," Allcargo Terminals Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chandna said.

Spread over 56 acres and well-equipped with 2 lakhs sq ft warehouse area, it is the largest CFS facility at Mundra Port with an annual cargo-handling capacity of 1,80,000 TEUs catering to the diverse demands of industries, it said, adding that the CFS facility offers a host of services, including export handling, hazardous and specialised cargo handling, bonded and non-bonded warehouse, reefer monitoring service, direct port delivery, ISO tank, and first and last mile delivery.

The Mundra CFS aims to maximise its capacity utilisation to meet the growing exim trade demand at the Mundra Port, Allcargo Terminals said. PTI IAS TRB