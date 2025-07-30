Spencer’s Retail Q1 loss widens to Rs 61.6 cr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Spencer’s Retail Ltd on Wednesday reported a widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 61.61 crore for the June quarter of FY'26.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 43.43 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Spencer’s Retail, a RP Sanjiv Goenka firm.

Its revenue from operations was down 24.16 per cent at Rs 415.83 crore during the June quarter. It was at Rs 548.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue was lower "due to few closed stores" of the company to curb mounting losses.

However, the company has improved its margins year-on-year in the June quarter.

Total expenses of Spencer's Retail was down 21.14 per cent to Rs 488.91 crore in the June quarter.

Spencer's Retail total income, which includes other income, was down 25.88 per cent to Rs 427.24 crore in the June quarter.

Shares of Spencer's Retail Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 60.05 on BSE, down 0.23 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR