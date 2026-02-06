Spencer's Retail Q3 loss widens to Rs 58.4 cr, revenue slips marginally

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Spencer's Retail Ltd on Friday reported a widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 58.4 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 47.34 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Spencer's Retail, a RP Sanjiv Goenka group firm.

Its revenue from operations was down 2.71 per cent at Rs 502.86 crore in the December quarter under review. It was at Rs 516.97 crore in the year-ago period.

This was "owing to split festive season between September (Q2) and October (Q3)", said Spencer's Retail in its investor presentation.

Total expenses of Spencer's Retail were at Rs 562.58 crore in the December quarter, marginally down on a YoY basis.

Total income, which includes other income, was down 3 per cent to Rs 504.18 crore in the latest December quarter.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Spencer's Retail said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Anuj Singh as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the company for a another three years from March 22, 2026, subject to the approval of members of the company.

Share of Spencer's Retail Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 38.55 apiece on the BSE, down 3.12 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA