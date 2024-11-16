SPH Aviation, GDX Security partner to boost drone-based aviation security

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (PTI) SPH Aviation, a subsidiary of AVPL International, has signed a partnership agreement with security firm GDX Security Solutions to integrate drone technology into aviation security operations and establish training programmes for drone pilots in India.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SPH Aviation and GDX Security, which has an annual revenue of Rs 2,000 crore, aims to set up remote pilot training organisations and launch drone-as-a-service solutions.

SPH Aviation will train GDX security personnel as certified drone pilots under Indian aviation regulator DGCA guidelines and help establish training facilities. The companies will also collaborate on research and development projects for custom drone security solutions, a statement said.

"This initiative not only strengthens expertise within our industry but also addresses the growing need for skilled drone operators," said Preeti Sharma, director at SPH Aviation.

Founded in 2022, SPH Aviation operates three DGCA-approved drone training centres and has trained over 500 pilots. GDX Security, established in 1987, provides security services to government bodies, banks and industrial firms across India.

The partnership comes as India's drone sector sees rapid growth with increasing demand for trained operators and advanced security applications.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though the companies said they had agreed on a revenue-sharing framework for joint projects while maintaining separate intellectual property rights.