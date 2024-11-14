SPIC Ltd reports July-September 2024 profit before tax at Rs 48.39 cr

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Southern Petrochemcial Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) has reported a profit before tax of Rs 48.39 crore during the July-September 2024 quarter, the company said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The company had reported a profit before tax of Rs 71.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2024 the profit before tax stood at Rs 142.99 crore Commenting on the financial performance, SPIC Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said, "SPIC's financial performance this quarter underscores steady growth, with an increase in quarterly turnover. Despite a challenging economic landscape, SPIC has sustained operational strength, and we remain committed to delivering long-term value through our focus on operational efficiency and Research and Development driven agri-solutions." The total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 761.22 crore, as against Rs 747.50 crore registered in the year ago period.

The total income for the year ending March 31, 2024 was at Rs 1,962.16 crore "Our community outreach remains steadfast, with ongoing CSR efforts focused on sanitation, primary healthcare, and wellness and well-being initiatives," Muthiah added. PTI VIJ ROH