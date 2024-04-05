SPIC plans transition to 100% natural gas for urea production

Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI) Agri-nutrient and fertiliser company Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd on Friday said they would use Natural Gas as the raw material in the production of urea to reduce raw material costs and increase profitability.

According to company officials, the recent completion of the cross-country pipeline by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and the supply of domestic gas by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) through the pipeline presented an opportunity for SPIC Ltd to transition to clean fuel sources. Through the pipeline, SPIC would be able to consume domestic gas and re-gasified liquified natural gas (RLNG) in the production of urea.

Through this initiative, SPIC has become one of the anchor customers to benefit from the cross country pipeline, a company statement here said.

"We are pleased to announce the successful transition to 100 percent natural gas for urea production. This shift aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability and underscores our responsiveness to government policies promoting cleaner fuel sources," said SPIC Ltd Chairman Ashwin Muthiah.

"We remain committed to implementing carbon-neutral initiatives in our raw material usage and manufacturing processes, thus contributing to global climate action goals," he said. By achieving complete reliance on Natural Gas, SPIC demonstrates its commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its operations and advancing sustainability goals, the company said. PTI VIJ SDP