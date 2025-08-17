SPIC Q1 net profit rises to Rs 66.71 cr on operational efficiency, lower input costs

Chennai, Aug 17 (PTI) Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 66.71 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, aided by operational efficiency and lower input costs, the company said on Sunday.

The city-based agri-nutrient and fertiliser firm had posted a net profit of Rs 62.55 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, SPIC’s net profit stood at Rs 155.62 crore.

Commenting on the performance, SPIC Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said the Q1 results reflect a buoyant performance with a clear focus on driving higher profitability. "Alongside steady sales growth, the healthy increase in profitability over the previous quarter highlights our emphasis on operational efficiency and reducing input costs," he said in a press release.

The company’s total income for the quarter rose to Rs 798.15 crore from Rs 756.37 crore a year ago. For FY25, total income was Rs 3,100.25 crore.

Muthiah added that SPIC continues its commitment towards ESG-led (Environment, Social, and Governance) green manufacturing, with a transition to natural gas.

"Given the current global geopolitical challenges, we remain focused on staying competitive while prioritising environment and safety, as well as talent development," he said.

The Board of Directors, in a recent meeting, recommended a dividend of 20 per cent (Rs 2 per share) on equity capital for FY24-25, subject to approval by members at the annual general meeting scheduled on September 23 via video conference, the company said.