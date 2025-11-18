SPIC reports standalone Q2 PAT at Rs 53.10 cr

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) The agri-nutrient and fertiliser company, SPIC Ltd, has reported a standalone net profit after tax for the July-September 2025 quarter at Rs 53.10 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The Chennai-headquartered Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) had registered a profit after tax of Rs 31.01 crore, during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2025 the standalone net profit surged to Rs 111.37 crore, from Rs 82.36 crore registered in the year ago period.

The total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 842.82 crore, from Rs 761.22 crore registered in the same quarter of the last financial year.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2025 the total income grew to Rs 1,640.97 crore from Rs 1,517.59 crore registered in the year ago period.

Commenting on the financial performance of the company, SPIC Chairman Ashwin Muthiah in a press release said, "The buoyant quarterly results reflect the company's continued commitment to serving the Indian farmer community while maintaining operational efficiency." "The increase in turnover and significant improvement in profitability compared to the corresponding quarter of last year demonstrate disciplined execution and a focus on profitable growth," he said.

The Chairman said, "Our capex (capital expenditure) initiatives are progressing on schedule and we aim to continue this momentum. Our commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)-driven manufacturing and the adoption of natural gas as a key raw material supports our goal of environmentally sustainable manufacturing." PTI VIJ ADB