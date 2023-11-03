SpiceJet adds flights for new, existing routes

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) SpiceJet on Friday said it is adding 44 flights in the winter schedule that will serve new and existing routes.

The struggline carrier has inducted eight Boeing 737s, including four 737 MAX.

"Shillong will be connected with Kolkata for the first time on SpiceJet's network with daily flights," it said in a release.

Among others, the carrier is enhancing connectivity between Chennai and Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, and Jaipur and Delhi.

The winter schedule 2023 is effective from October 29 to March 30 next year. PTI RAM TRB