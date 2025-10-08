SpiceJet announces flights to Port Blair, Udaipur

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) SpiceJet on Wednesday said it is set to more than double its operational fleet as well as daily flights this winter as it announced services to Port Blair and Udaipur.

"The airline will operate daily flights to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, and to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai, offering travellers the perfect opportunity to plan their winter getaways," a release said.

While Port Blair services have commenced, flights to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai will begin from November 6.

SpiceJet, which had faced headwinds, is working on expanding its operational fleet and add new routes.

"The airline is set to more than double both its daily flights and operational fleet this winter, with several exciting new destinations on the horizon," the carrier said.

It did not disclose details about the number of planes in operation.

Currently, the airline has 19 operational planes out of the 53 aircraft in its fleet, as per information available on fleet tracking website Planespotters.net. PTI RAM MR