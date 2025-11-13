SpiceJet brings Chandan Sand on airline's board as executive director

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced the induction of Chandan Sand as an Executive Director on the airline's board.

This is the second key appointment at the loss-making airline within this month.

On November 3, the company brought on board seasoned aviation professional and IndiGo's former Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director.

Sand had earlier been heading the functions of legal, aircraft acquisition, leasing and financing, procurement and the company secretary at SpiceJet.

He will now have an enhanced role as a board member, the airline said, adding that his appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

"We welcome Chandan to the Board of SpiceJet. His long-standing commitment to the company, coupled with his extensive expertise across various functions, makes him a valuable addition to our board as we chart a renewed path for SpiceJet," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Sand has been associated with SpiceJet since June 2001.

With a career spanning over two decades in the aviation sector and with the company, he has played a pivotal role in shaping core strategic functions across the business, the airline said.

His role also entails restructuring and navigating complex legal landscapes of aircraft transactions. He also plays a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and expansion initiatives and his responsibilities include negotiating a wide range of commercial agreements including aircraft acquisition and financing, managing regulatory compliance issues, and providing legal support, the airline stated.