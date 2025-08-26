SpiceJet launches paperless boarding at Shillong Airport; to expand to other places

Guwahati, Aug 26 (PTI) Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has rolled out a paperless boarding facility at Shillong airport, reducing waiting time for passengers.

The private airline also announced that the paperless service will be extended to other domestic airports in the coming period in order to cut time and support sustainability.

"SpiceJet is proud to announce the successful rollout of a paperless boarding process at Shillong airport, offering passengers a faster, greener and more seamless check-in experience," the company said in a statement.

With this new feature, passengers checking in at the airport counters will now receive their boarding passes on WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical printouts, it added.

"This initiative significantly reduces wait times at check-in and supports eco-conscious travel by cutting down on paper usage. It is part of SpiceJet's broader commitment to sustainability and digital innovation," the company said.

SpiceJet also claimed that it is for the first time an airline has introduced WhatsApp-based boarding passes at airport check-in counters across the country.

It said that, in spite of web check-in being available to customers and initiatives such as Digi Yatra, more than 9 million boarding passes were printed at airports in India during June 2025.

"This would have led to about 6 tonnes of carbon emissions. SpiceJet's initiative is designed to eliminate the above avoidable carbon footprint of the aviation industry," the airline stressed.

SpiceJet further said that it plans to extend this paperless boarding experience to other airports across India in the coming period.

Commenting on the initiative, SpiceJet Chief Strategy Officer G P Gupta said: "At SpiceJet, we are constantly working to enhance the travel experience for our passengers while embracing sustainability. The introduction of paperless boarding at Shillong Airport is a significant step in that direction." The company is looking forward to expanding this convenience-driven initiative across more airports in the near future, he added. PTI TR TR RG