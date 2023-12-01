SpiceJet passengers protest at Delhi airport over flight delay

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Passengers protested against SpiceJet staff at the Delhi airport on Friday after a flight to Patna was delayed for a long time while the airline said the passengers were informed about the revised departure time in advance.

Flight SG 8721 from the national capital to Patna was delayed for a long time and a short video of the agitated passengers, protesting and shouting at the airport, was shared on social media.

"Today’s SpiceJet Delhi-Patna flight SG 8721 has already landed at its destination. The flight's departure had been revised last night, and passengers had been duly informed about the revised departure time at 12.40 am last night itself so that they could accordingly plan their travel to the airport.

"Any inconvenience to passengers is regretted," the airline said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a source said that another SpiceJet flight to Mumbai was cancelled, leading to protests by passengers.

The flight SG 8169 was first delayed and later cancelled by the airline, the source said.

There was no immediate comment from the airline on the cancellation of the flight to Mumbai.

An airline official said the aircraft that was to operate the Mumbai flight has been grounded due to a technical issue. PTI RAM BAL BAL