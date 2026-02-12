SpiceJet posts Rs 269 cr loss in Dec qtr; plans to monetise surplus spares

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) SpiceJet on Thursday reported a loss of Rs 269.27 crore in the three months ended December 2025 as higher costs and one-time expenses took a toll on the budget carrier's bottom line.

The airline had a profit of Rs 24.97 crore in the December quarter of 2024, as per the standalone financial results submitted to the BSE.

These figures are loss and profit before tax.

Total income declined to Rs 1,522.81 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 1,650.67 crore in the same period a year ago.

In a release, the airline said grounded fleet costs, higher ATF prices, rupee depreciation and one-time impact of the new labour laws pushed the airline's expenses higher in the December quarter.

"Post forex adjustment and one time impact of adjustment for new labour codes, net loss stood at Rs 268 crore in Q3 FY26 versus Rs 635 crore in Q2 FY26 signifying an improvement of 58 per cent," the release said.

The airline said it plans to generate additional internal accruals by monetising surplus spare parts and components.

Its board has mandated a calibrated ramp-up of fleet size to 55-60 aircraft effective the winter schedule, through a mix of wet and damp leases as well as the return to service of existing grounded aircraft.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said that while legacy costs and external factors continue to weigh on expenses, the core business is clearly strengthening.

"With more aircraft in service, a sharper network focus and continued balance sheet repair, we are building a more resilient airline, step by step," he added.

Meanwhile, the company has filed an application for listing its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). PTI RAM MR