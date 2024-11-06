SpiceJet says AGM for 2023-24 fiscal will be held before Dec 31

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) SpiceJet on Wednesday said the annual general meeting for 2023-24 will be held on or before December 31 as the company has been given up to three more months to conduct the meeting.

The crisis-hit carrier, which had recently raised Rs 3,000 crore, said it had received emails from the BSE regarding the non-submission of the annual report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

"In this regard, we wish to inform you that the company has obtained an extension of up to three (3) months from the Registrar of Companies under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013, for conducting the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024," it said in a filing.

Further, the airline said the AGM will be held on or before December 31, 2024, and the annual report for the 2023-24 fiscal will be sent to all stakeholders in terms of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 within prescribed time.

In another filing, the airline said it will be launching eight new flights starting November 15, including services connecting Jaipur with Varanasi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad.

Last month, the airline launched 32 new flights, including two international flights connecting Delhi with Phuket.

The new flights starting next week will be operated with 78 seater Q400 aircraft. PTI RAM BAL BAL