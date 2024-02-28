SpiceJet says dispute settled with Celestial Aviation

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has mutually settled a dispute with Celestial Aviation, a subsidiary of aircraft lessor AerCap.

Advertisment

In a statement, the crisis-hit carrier said it has mutually settled the USD 29.9 million (Rs 250 crore) dispute with Celestial Aviation through amicable negotiations.

"The representatives of both parties informed a bench of NCLT last week that settlement terms had been reached and requested an adjournment. The court graciously granted the adjournment. The matter is now scheduled to be formally withdrawn on 1st March 2024," it said.

Shares of SpiceJet fell 2.43 per cent to close at Rs 64.62 on BSE. PTI RAM MR