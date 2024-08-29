SpiceJet says Dubai flight operations normal now after some cancellations

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) SpiceJet on Thursday said its scheduled flights from Dubai are operating normally now after some flights were cancelled due to operational reasons.

According to reports, the airline had to cancel flights over non-payment of certain dues to Dubai airport.

"Due to operational reasons, a few SpiceJet flights from Dubai were cancelled. Affected passengers have been accommodated on subsequent SpiceJet flights, on other airlines or provided with a full refund," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

When contacted, a Dubai airport official asked the reporter to check with SpiceJet for "information/comment relating to the situation".

The query was on whether Dubai airport has stopped checking in of passengers booked in SpiceJet as the airline is yet to pay pending financial dues.

"All our scheduled flights from Dubai are now operating as planned," the airline spokesperson said in the statement.

SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds, including financial and legal woes.