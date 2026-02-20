SpiceJet says working to expand aircraft fleet

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) SpiceJet on Friday said it is working to ramp up its fleet to around 60 planes through a mix of wet and damp leases as well as bring grounded aircraft back into service.

The airline's domestic market share rose to 4.3 per cent in December from 1.9 per cent in September last year due to a 56 per cent expansion in capacity during the December quarter, a release said.

According to the release, the carrier plans to more than double its capacity, targeting 220 crore Available Seat Kilometres by Winter 2026.

"The airline is working towards ramping up its fleet to around 60 aircraft through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return to service of existing grounded aircraft," it added. PTI RAM MR