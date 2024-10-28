SpiceJet starts 32 new flights

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) SpiceJet on Monday said it has launched 32 new flights for the winter schedule that commenced this week.

Of these flights, 30 are operating in the domestic sector and two are connecting the national capital with Phuket with direct services daily, according to a release.

The winter schedule includes four new flights from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Goa.

The winter schedule is from October 27, 2024 till March 29, 2025.

The airline, which has been facing multiple headwinds, will be inducting 10 aircraft by November. PTI RAM IAS SHW