SpiceJet to expand flight connectivity between Chennai and Prayagraj from Feb 1

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) Domestic air carrier SpiceJet on Saturday said it would launch direct flight connectivity between Prayagraj and Chennai, Hyderabad aimed at serving passengers keen to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival.

The special flights from Chennai and Hyderabad to Prayagraj would be operated from February 1 to 27 while services from Guwahati would be run from February 11 to 28.

The airline would also enhance its daily services to Prayagraj from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Bengaluru by adding more flights from these cities, a company statement said here.

"SpiceJet is committed to providing seamless connectivity to passengers travelling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. With direct flights from Guwahati, Chennai and Hyderabad and enhanced frequencies from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Bengaluru, we aim to make travel convenient and accessible for devotees across the country," SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said.

"We are delighted to play a role in supporting the logistical needs of this once-in-a-lifetime event," he added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH