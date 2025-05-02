SpiceJet to operate 45 Haj flights in first phase

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) SpiceJet will operate 45 Haj flights in the first phase connecting Gaya, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Kolkata to Medina and Jeddah.

The inaugural flight departed from Gaya to Medina on Friday.

The airline, which has inducted two Airbus A340 wide-body planes, on Friday said it will be facilitating the travel of around 15,500 pilgrims this year, an 18 per cent increase compared to 2024 when it had carried 13,000 pilgrims.

"The first phase of operations will run until May 29, 2025, with flights from Guwahati to Medina beginning May 3, Srinagar to Medina from May 4, and Kolkata to Jeddah from May 16. The return leg of Haj operations is scheduled between June 13 and July 11, 2025," it said in a release.

Haj operations are a significant revenue generator, the airline said, adding that each of the A340 aircraft can accommodate 324 passengers.

These aircraft will operate on routes from Srinagar and Guwahati to Medina and from Kolkata to Jeddah. A 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft has been deployed on the Gaya-Medina route.