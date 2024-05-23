SpiceJet to operate Delhi-Bangkok flights with A340 plane for limited period

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) SpiceJet on Thursday said it will deploy wide-body A340 plane to operate daily Delhi-Bangkok flights for a limited period.

"This enhancement will increase the seating capacity to 324 passengers per flight on the route, catering to the high demand during the holiday season. The upgraded service will commence on May 31 and continue until June 20, 2024," it said in a release.

Currently, the airline is using narrow-body Boeing 737 plane on this route. PTI RAM BAL BAL