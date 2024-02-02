SpiceJet to operate Haj flights from Srinagar, Gaya, 5 other cities

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) SpiceJet on Friday said it has secured rights to operate Haj flights from seven cities, including Srinagar, Gaya and Guwahati.

The crisis-hit airline, which is working on revival, said Haj flights have been a significant revenue generator for it.

"In the current fiscal year, SpiceJet garnered a revenue of Rs 337 crore from Haj operations, operating flights from five Indian cities. This year, the airline anticipates even higher revenue from its Haj operations," it said in a release.

The carrier will operate Haj flights from seven cities -- Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad and Vijayawada.

The first phase of Haj operations is scheduled to start on May 9, with flights to Medina.

For the Haj operations, the airline said it plans to take at least three wide-body planes on wet lease. Last year, it had inducted three such aircraft specifically for the Haj operations.