SpiceJet to operate Najaf flights

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) SpiceJet will start operating flights from Mumbai and Ahmedabad to the holy city Najaf in Iraq this week.

Pilgrims from India travel to Najaf, a holy city for Muslims, to pay homage at the revered shrine of Imam Ali.

"Flights from Mumbai to Najaf will begin on October 18 while services from Ahmedabad will start on October 19," the airline said in a release on Friday.

The flights are scheduled to continue till March next year, and the airline has plans to make them regular services, subject to regulatory approvals.