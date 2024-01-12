SpiceJet to operate special Delhi-Ayodhya flight for Ram temple consecration ceremony

New Delhi: SpiceJet will operate a special flight from the national capital to Ayodhya on January 21 to fly people attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

The 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at the temple will be held on January 22.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

The airline will operate a "special flight operation from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024, catering to passengers attending the auspicious 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at the Shri Ram temple on January 22. The airline will also operate a return flight on the same day to ensure a seamless travel experience for devotees," a release said on Friday.

The special flight is scheduled to depart from the national capital at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya by 3 pm on January 21. The return flight on the following day is scheduled to take off at 5 pm and land in Delhi at 6.30 pm.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that around 100 chartered flights are expected at the Ayodhya airport for the consecration ceremony on January 22.